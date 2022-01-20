Anthony Mackie making directorial debut on Civil Rights biopic

Anthony Mackie is one of the most in-demand stars in Hollywood right now, racking up a massive number of projects covering film, television, theatrical releases, streaming exclusives, and much more, but he’s still found the time to add another string to his bow.

As per Deadline, the actor will make his feature-length directorial debut on Spark, which stars King Richard breakout Saniyya Sidney as Claudette Colvin, one of the more overlooked pioneers of the Civil Rights era. Colvin made national news when she was arrested at fifteen for refusing to give up her seat on a bus in Alabama, nine months before Rosa Parks.

Niceole R. Levy is writing the screenplay, and she’s more than familiar with Mackie having penned the script for George Nolfi’s true-life drama The Banker. The production has secured Colvin’s life rights and are working directly with her family to develop the project, so we at least know it’s going to be an authentic version of the 82 year-old’s story.

The only issue would be finding time in Mackie’s schedule to shoot Spark, based on the volume of titles he’s got on his plate at the moment. On top of his in-development Captain America movie, the 43 year-old has historical actioner Desert Warrior, a live-action TV series based on Twisted Metal, and Netflix’s supernatural tale We Have a Ghost on the docket.