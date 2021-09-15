Anthony Mackie To Star In Twisted Metal Series For Sony

Anthony Mackie will star as John Doe in the Twisted Metal series from Sony Pictures Television and Playstation Productions.



According to a new report from Deadline, Mackie will star as the amnesiac milkman John Doe, who must traverse an apocalyptic wasteland to deliver a mysterious package in hopes of finding out who he once was.



The report included statements from Sony and PlayStation executives lauding Mackie for his “phenomenal body of work” and “ability to blend comedy, action, and drama”



Mackie is known for his prominence as the Falcon and more recently, the new Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he has also appeared as Martin Luther King Jr. in the HBO film All the Way and Takeshi Kovacs in the Netflix series Altered Carbon.

Penning the script for the new series are Deadpool and Zombieland writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick alongside Cobra Kai Alum Michael Jonathan Smith, all of whom will also be executive producers for the series.



The series is based on the classic video game franchise which first entered the gaming scene with the original Twisted Metal in 1995 and has been dormant since the most recent entry released for PlayStation 3 in 2012.



While details on the series remain scarce with no set release date, the show is sure to draw plenty of inspiration from the chaotic vehicular combat and tongue-in-cheek narrative style of the games it’s based on. Recent rumors even suggest a new game may be in the works to coincide with the release of the series.