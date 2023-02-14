Anthony Mackie plans to give Harrison Ford a full breakdown of the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is no stranger to attracting star power to its ranks; with every passing film, it seems all the more clear that Marvel Studios intends on turning Hollywood into its personal checklist.

Marvel’s reputation for bringing in the industry’s hottest names reached new heights back in October, when the one and only Harrison Ford was confirmed to be making his MCU debut in Captain America: New World Order. The legendary 80-year-old will portray Thaddeus Ross, the United States Secretary of State previously portrayed by the late William Hurt.

Indeed, recruiting a movie star of yore in Ford is the dream for just about any studio, and even though there will be some who wish that he could have gotten some superpowers (Red Hulk rumors notwithstanding), for a man who plans on retiring Indiana Jones later this year, we imagine part of it had to do with his terms.

That’s not going to stop one Anthony Mackie from enrolling his veteran of a castmate in MCU 101, revealing to Yahoo! News that he has every intention on getting Ford up to speed on the last 15 years, and he’ll be sure to make Ford show his receipts afterward.

“I’m gonna give him a full breakdown. And we’re gonna compare notes. I’m very excited about it.”

Mackie first donned the mantle of the Falcon back in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, operating as the winged Avenger until the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, where he finally took it upon himself to pick up the iconic shield as the new Captain America following the retirement of Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame.

Captain America: New World Order will be Mackie’s first solo film as the new Cap, and is set to release on May 3, 2024.