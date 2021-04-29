Anthony Mackie Wants To Keep Teaming Up With Sebastian Stan In The MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has seen its fair share of memorable double acts over the years including Tony Stark and Rhodey, Thor and Loki and the pairing of Rocket and Groot, and that’s without even mentioning Ant-Man and the Wasp. However, following The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, there are a lot of fans who can no longer look past Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes as the franchise’s premiere duo.

The Disney Plus series applied the buddy movie template to the MCU and it worked a treat, helped exponentially by the fantastic chemistry generated between Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan. The two are close friends off screen as well, and even revealed a long time ago that they have pet names for each other, but it’s doubtful Marvel Studios would ever credit them as ‘Choclachino’ and ‘Sexy Seabass’ no matter how much people would love to see it happen.

Sam has now stepped out of Steve Rogers’ shadow and assumed the mantle of Captain America, with Bucky fully supporting his new best friend taking over from the old one. And though Mackie’s feature film debut as the MCU’s resident shield-throwing superhero was only announced last week, in a recent interview, the actor admitted that he wants to keep teaming up with Stan for as long as possible, even if he refused to be drawn on the specifics of the movie itself.

“Sebastian is one of my dear friends. I think it’s obvious that we work extremely well together. So, the idea of us being a duo, it ain’t that bad of a thing. You get the glaze and you get the chocolate glaze, you know? Everybody gets the donut they want. So, I think we’ll all be happy with that.” Nobody called. I’m like, ‘My phone works, dawg! I pay my bill every month!’. So, I don’t know what’s going on. They always have some kind of plan. But there’s, like, 30 million projects in production right now, so I just wait for the phone call from Kevin Feige and Nate Moore to tell me what I’m doing. You trying to get me fired? I mean, literally it’s been three days and you’re trying to get me fired. Three days!”

It feels like a foregone conclusion that Bucky will be back in the next standalone Captain America outing, especially after he played major roles in each installment of Chris Evans’ trilogy, and it would be a more than acceptable substitute if we’re not getting a second season of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.