MCU Fans Are Freaking Out Over Captain America 4 Announcement

By 9 mins ago
Today’s been a wild day for Marvel fans. It began with the season finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and it’s ended with the news that Captain America 4 is officially on the way. Yes, following the conclusion of the hit Disney Plus series this Friday, The Hollywood Reporter broke the story that Anthony Mackie will be back as Sam Wilson, the world’s new Sentinel of Liberty, in his very own movie, likely alongside Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).

Falcon showrunner Malcolm Spellman is writing the script, with help from Dalan Musson, who penned the acclaimed fifth episode of the series. That’s all we know at the moment, but it’s enough to send the MCU fandom into overdrive on social media, with Twitter filling up with frenzied reactions to the news, and you can’t blame them. After all, this morning we were wondering when we would be seeing Sam and Bucky again, and now we know they’re getting their own movie.

Check out just a sample of the reactions below:

We’ll be seeing you again soon, boys.

Nice job, Marvel.

That’s our Captain America.

We love good news!

Some are hoping we get to see a new Team Cap forming in the movie, including Danny Ramirez’s Torres – the new Falcon? – and the next Black Widow, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh).

Plus, Elijah Richardson debuted as Eli Bradley in Falcon. Will he get to suit up as Patriot in CA4? 

As for the villains of the piece, how about we dust off this rejected idea for what became Civil War?

We’re definitely ready for that Sam/Peter team-up.

Don’t let anybody tell you the Disney Plus series aren’t important.

There’s no telling where exactly Captain America 4 fits into Marvel’s plans at this stage, as we’ve only just found out about it, but presumably it’s a ways off yet. The good news is, though, that it’s a-coming, so we can rest easy that the new Star-Spangled Man will be back on our screens in the future. In the meantime, the next MCU entry to debut is Loki, hitting Disney Plus on June 11th.

