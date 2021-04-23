MCU Fans Are Freaking Out Over Captain America 4 Announcement

Today’s been a wild day for Marvel fans. It began with the season finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and it’s ended with the news that Captain America 4 is officially on the way. Yes, following the conclusion of the hit Disney Plus series this Friday, The Hollywood Reporter broke the story that Anthony Mackie will be back as Sam Wilson, the world’s new Sentinel of Liberty, in his very own movie, likely alongside Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).

Falcon showrunner Malcolm Spellman is writing the script, with help from Dalan Musson, who penned the acclaimed fifth episode of the series. That’s all we know at the moment, but it’s enough to send the MCU fandom into overdrive on social media, with Twitter filling up with frenzied reactions to the news, and you can’t blame them. After all, this morning we were wondering when we would be seeing Sam and Bucky again, and now we know they’re getting their own movie.

Check out just a sample of the reactions below:

Yes!!! Can’t wait to see Captain America back after today’s epic finale! And can’t wait to see Bucky return too. This is amazing news! Can’t wait for Captain America 4 #CaptainAmerica #FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale https://t.co/aCaXuKk9sn — ⚡️Gregvk59⚡️ (@gregvk59) April 23, 2021

#FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale was amazing! Sam's 1st outing as Cap was awesome, Bucky is moving forward, US Agent is born, and Sharon still has some schemes in the works~ A great finale that leaves so much open for the future. Can't wait for Captain America 4! pic.twitter.com/1uvVeORVbO — WhitestBlackMan (@BlackZAC1998) April 23, 2021

Wow, #FalconAndTheWinterSoldier was an amazing series. Excited to see more in Captain America 4 — ᴊᴀᴋᴇ △ 🍀 (@mightymorphin07) April 23, 2021

The Falcon and Winter Soldier Finale was amazing. Definitely the best Disney plus marvel show we're gonna get. I'm honestly so hyped for Captain America 4 #TFATWS #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier #TFATWSFINALE — Kyle005 (@kyle14005) April 23, 2021

#FalconAndWinterSoldier was amazing! Eager to see what happens when Captain America 4 eventually happens! — Joe Stanley Kurp (@AirChitownJSK23) April 23, 2021

MARVEL GREENLIT CAPTAIN AMERICA 4, SAM WILSON IS LEADING HIS MOVIE, SAM AND BUCKY COMING BACK pic.twitter.com/vmYUbNcWS5 — zach (@civiiswar) April 23, 2021

We’ll be seeing you again soon, boys.

CAPTAIN AMERICA 4 IS IN THE WORKS pic.twitter.com/B77IiVMtiW — MCU Perfect Clips & GIFs 🎥 (@MCUPerfectClips) April 23, 2021

Nice job, Marvel.

SAM WILSON IS GETTING A FILM! CAPTAIN AMERICA 4 CONFIRMED with showrunner of #FalconAndTheWinterSoldier LET’S GOOOOOO!!!! (via THR) pic.twitter.com/kciO3vCt6C — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) April 23, 2021

That’s our Captain America.

look at the main character of captain america 4 I KNOW THATS RIGHT pic.twitter.com/ZrKJMZVO7G — bucky/salem! CAP!SAM MOVIE (@milfography) April 23, 2021

Marvel Drops A Batch Of New Images From The Falcon And The Winter Solider 1 of 10

Click to skip

















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We love good news!

marvel so nice for giving us captain america 4 announcement same day as tfatws finale so we don’t have to worry when we see them again pic.twitter.com/NETvV1T6KT — zach (@civiiswar) April 23, 2021

Some are hoping we get to see a new Team Cap forming in the movie, including Danny Ramirez’s Torres – the new Falcon? – and the next Black Widow, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh).

manifesting cap quartet 2.0 in captain america 4 pic.twitter.com/EzZbVzivkb — kae (@scarIetnat) April 23, 2021

Plus, Elijah Richardson debuted as Eli Bradley in Falcon. Will he get to suit up as Patriot in CA4?

CAPTAIN AMERICA 4 MEANS WE PROBABLY GET ELIJAH BRADLEY AS PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/t7LTK4Pbg6 — lara (@buckywlsons) April 23, 2021

As for the villains of the piece, how about we dust off this rejected idea for what became Civil War?

"Captain America 4 in the works" Can we finally do this Marvel? pic.twitter.com/zfijmgb5dR — Nicholas Whitcomb (@Whos_Nick) April 23, 2021

We’re definitely ready for that Sam/Peter team-up.

when spider man and captain america team up in captain america 4 pic.twitter.com/XErzH0Ade3 — joni ‎✵ (@spideysbrie) April 23, 2021

Don’t let anybody tell you the Disney Plus series aren’t important.

From Disney+ to the BIG SCREEN! Multiverse of Madness

Captain America 4

Captain Marvel 2 LET’S! GO! #TFATWS #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/wsfhmKZWZH — alias (@itsjustanotherx) April 23, 2021

There’s no telling where exactly Captain America 4 fits into Marvel’s plans at this stage, as we’ve only just found out about it, but presumably it’s a ways off yet. The good news is, though, that it’s a-coming, so we can rest easy that the new Star-Spangled Man will be back on our screens in the future. In the meantime, the next MCU entry to debut is Loki, hitting Disney Plus on June 11th.