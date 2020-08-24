Ant-Man 3 Director Offers Encouraging Update On MCU Threequel

Like Blade or Deadpool 3, Ant-Man 3 is one of a handful of upcoming MCU movies that are definitely on the way but have yet to be given a release date. That suggests things are in flux with these projects right now. Considering that we initially thought there might not even be another film for Paul Rudd’s shrinking superhero, fans might be worrying if the COVID-19 outbreak could have caused plans for it to change or be hit by some kind of significant delay.

By the sounds of it, though, development on the threequel is progressing without any hitches. One fan questioned director Peyton Reed on how preparation on Ant-Man 3 was going on Twitter and the filmmaker – who’s helmed the whole Ant-Man trilogy, a rarity in the MCU – replied: “Going well sir.”

Going well sir. — Peyton Reed (@MrPeytonReed) August 22, 2020

Janet Plunders The Quantum Realm In Stunning Concept Art For Ant-Man And The Wasp 1 of 21

Click to skip







































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Ok, so that’s not the most informative update in the world, but it is a rare word on the movie from the director at this early stage. Reed officially signed up for the project in October last year, and back in April it found a screenwriter in Rick and Morty scribe Jeff Loveness. It’s believed that AM3 could be the mystery film that’s arriving in late 2022 from Marvel Studios. If that’s the case, it would likely head into production next year, maybe in the summer. So, Reed is probably knee-deep in pre-production as he tweets.

So far, we know that Rudd will return as Scott Lang alongside Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne AKA Wasp and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, the original Ant-Man. Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Pena and Avengers: Endgame’s Emma Fuhrmann seem like shoe-ins to return, too. It’s possible that the movie could be a super important one to the future of the MCU as well, even introducing the Fantastic Four and a major new villain.

Tell us, though, how excited are you for Ant-Man 3? Join the conversation in the comments below.