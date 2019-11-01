Ant-Man 3 To Release In 2022, Peyton Reed Will Direct

Black Widow, The Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – those are three new franchises that are now set to become part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Phase 4.

When put together with projects like Captain Marvel 2, Black Panther 2 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the future of the MCU has much for fans to look forward to, but still, many have been wondering why Ant-Man 3 was totally absent from the studio’s presentations over the summer at both D23 and SDCC.

Indeed, there’s been a lot of speculation over the threequel lately, with reports saying it had been delayed, cancelled and one claim that even said it’d been shifted into a Disney Plus series. But we can finally put all the worrying to bed, as The Hollywood Reporter brings word today that Ant-Man 3 is a go.

According to them, Peyton Reed, who helmed the first two films, is returning to direct while Paul Rudd will be back as the titular hero. No one else has been confirmed for the cast yet, but apparently, the plan is to shoot in late 2020 or early 2021, with a release likely in 2022.

Of course, plot details remain hard to come by at this early stage, but Reed told ComicBook.com a while back that he was hoping to return for a third Ant-Man movie, as there are still tons of secrets lurking within the Quantum Realm just waiting to be explored.

There are definitely things in this movie that, if we’re fortunate enough to make another one, there’s a lot to play with. We spend more time in the Quantum Realm in this movie, obviously, than the first movie but it feels like we’re just dipping our toes into it.

Aside from all that, there’s not much else to go on, but just the fact that Ant-Man 3 is now confirmed and in development should be enough to excite fans. And while the absence of any confirmation of Evangeline Lilly returning is certainly a bit concerning, we’re sure all the details will be ironed out in due time. As always, watch this space for more.