The Final MCU Movie Is Leaving Netflix For Disney Plus Next Month

Last November’s launch of Disney Plus has altered the streaming landscape quite significantly. Many Disney films that had found a home on other platforms have been slowly but surely migrating to their permanent residence on the new service, and among those many titles are a number of Star Wars flicks and most of the output of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Perhaps the most substantial blow though has come to the world’s most popular streaming platform, Netflix. With licensing deals running out for the service, it was only a matter of time before all of those Marvel films finally left for Disney Plus, and we’re now down to the final couple of remaining titles: Avengers: Infinity War will be lost this week, and Ant-Man and the Wasp will follow suit on July 28th.

However, although Ant-Man and the Wasp is leaving Netflix, it won’t actually show up on Disney Plus until August 14th. Once it appears on Disney’s platform, though, it will mean nearly the entire MCU collection will be available to view.

Since Disney doesn’t own the full rights to Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home or The Incredible Hulk, they’ll be the only ones to remain missing for the time being. Maybe someday the Mouse House will pull the right strings though and get them on Disney Plus to complete the full collection for subscribers to binge.

In any case, Netflix will be left without any film entries in the MCU pretty soon, but that doesn’t mean those movies won’t return in the future. A deal made between Netflix and Disney last year leaves the door open for some of them to come back to the platform at a later date, but it’s yet to be seen how all of that could end up panning out. In the meantime, you still have a little over a month to watch Ant-Man and the Wasp if you want to view it one last time before it departs.