Netflix Is Losing Ant-Man And The Wasp Next Month

Disney Plus has been wildly successful since its launch last November – and for good reason. With huge hits like The Mandalorian and an ever-expanding collection of Disney’s most beloved films and shows, it’s won over the hearts of many fans across the world and has more than earned the subscriptions that the platform has seen pour in. Unfortunately, it also means that licensing agreements for Disney movies are coming to an end on some other platforms. Most notably, Netflix is slowly but surely losing all of their Marvel and Star Wars films, and that’s a real bummer for anyone who doesn’t yet have a Disney Plus subscription.

July will see yet another Marvel flick leave Netflix, and this one hurts a bit. Ant-Man and the Wasp will drop off the service on July 29th to join the other Marvel movies on Disney Plus, so if you haven’t had a chance to watch it again, you’ve got around a month left to check it out. This sequel to the 2015 original stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang (Ant-Man) and Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne (the Wasp) and serves an important role in setting up massive plot elements of Avengers: Endgame.

Janet Plunders The Quantum Realm In Stunning Concept Art For Ant-Man And The Wasp 1 of 21

Click to skip







































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Other upcoming Disney movies leaving Netflix in July include Solo: A Star Wars Story on July 9th and Incredibles 2 on July 30th. As sad as it is to see them go, it’s nevertheless amazing to look through the Disney Plus content list and see every one of your favorite Disney films in one place, so there are silver linings here.

However, delays in production due to coronavirus have led to some upcoming Disney Plus originals suffering delays, prompting a loss of subscriptions. But rest assured that’s nothing the second season of The Mandalorian won’t fix.