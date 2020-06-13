Home / movies

Tons Of People Are Now Cancelling Their Disney Plus Subscriptions

By 20 mins ago
x

While the Mouse House joined the streaming competition last year with the successful launch of Disney Plus, it seems that the new platform is already losing its momentum.

Thanks to its rich library of content, featuring the entire catalogue of Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm, not to mention Jon Favreau’s highly acclaimed The Mandalorian, Disney’s new streaming service was an instant hit. Alas, with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the entertainment industry to come to a halt, the studio has shut down production on all of its upcoming shows and movies, which means that the platform has to do without new additions for the time being.

Over the years, a lot of companies have tried to implement Netflix’s business model, but few have been successful in garnering the same attention and buzz. Disney Plus was one of these platforms but despite the Mouse House’s show of force in the early months, the service now lacks new content to keep up with Netflix’s massive library, which contains thousands and thousands of hours of entertainment. As you’d expect, then, a lot of people are wondering if they should keep their subscription or cancel and wait for Disney to release new stuff. In fact, many Disney Plus users have taken to Twitter recently to share that they plan to do the latter.

Early Designs For The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda Look Horrifying
1 of 4
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

In fairness, the service has a lot to offer. For instance, just recently, Dave Filoni’s Star Wars: The Clone Wars graced viewers with its final season. But even if you’re a fan, there’s only so much you can watch before burning through almost every movie and TV show on Disney Plus. Add that to the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has given us a lot of free time and you’ll realize why people are thinking about canceling their subscriptions.

Still, we have the second season of The Mandalorian to look forward to later this year, as Favreau’s show finished filming before the lockdowns hit. Hopefully, Disney will soon think of a way to compensate for the current outbreak and get back in the competition.

Source: EpicStream

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...