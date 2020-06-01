Disney Plus Announces Full List Of New Arrivals For June

Disney Plus has revealed the full list of movies and TV shows, both original and pre-existing content, that will be coming to the streaming service over the next month. The site will be adding the new titles to its library in three batches throughout June. It’s not the biggest haul of new material if we’re being honest, but there are a few key items you’ll want to look out for.

Most notably, Artemis Fowl is hitting Disney Plus on June 12th. The fantasy movie directed by Thor‘s Kenneth Branagh, and based off the popular YA novels by Eoin Colfer, was originally set to debut in theaters but has been switched to a streaming release given the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the first time the studio has made such a move, but it’s been noted they may do so again if this one turns out to be successful.

When the trailer (see above) debuted for Artemis Fowl, fans of the books reacted negatively over the very different tone the film is going for. Many likely wouldn’t have bothered to see it on the big screen, then, but may be tempted to check it out on D+. So, this new plan could work out in its favor.

Elsewhere, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, starring Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning, is arriving on the service after coming out last summer, while Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters is also on the way, ahead of Disney working on a TV series reboot of Rick Riordan’s mythological franchise. Pixar fans will also be pleased by two Toy Story TV specials becoming available, while popular Disney Channel series A.N.T. Farm is likewise debuting this month, in response to fan demand.

You can check out the full list below:

June 5: Finding Atlantis, Genius by Stephen Hawking (season 1), Hostile Planet, Japan: Between Earth and Sky, Lost City of Machu Picchu, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters. June 12: Artemis Fowl, Primal Survivor (seasons 1-2), Mighty Med (seasons 1-4), The Sandlot: Heading Home. June 19: Big Sur: Wild California, Egypt’s Treasure Guardians, Toy Story of Terror!, Toy Story That Time Forgot, Unlikely Animal Friends. June 26: ANT Farm (season 1-3), Into the Unknown: Making Disney Frozen 2.

New episodes of the following are also due to land across June:

Be Our Chef, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, Disney Family Sundays, Disney Insider, It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer, One Day at Disney, Marvel’s Hero Project and Pixar In Real Life.

Tell us, will you be checking out Artemis Fowl and the other new titles coming to Disney Plus in June? Join the conversation in the comments section down below.