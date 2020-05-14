Percy Jackson Series Announced For Disney+, Season 1 To Adapt First Book

Given the popularity of the source material, the Percy Jackson movies should’ve been a lot more successful than they were. While the two films did alright and definitely have their fans, there just wasn’t enough of a call to continue the series. But in this age of big budget streaming television, the franchise will now be re-launched on the small screen. And this time, it seems it’ll be in good hands.

Taking to Twitter today, creator Rick Riordan announced that a Percy Jackson TV series is coming to Disney Plus, something We Got This Covered first told you was happening last year. Now, it seems Riordan has confirmed our scoop and even went on to reveal some additional details.

But first, check out the aforementioned announcement below:

Pretty exciting, right? Unfortunately, not much else is known about the reboot, but Riordan did share a little bit more about what to expect, telling us the following:

“We are very excited about the idea of a live-action series of the highest quality, following the storyline of the original Percy Jackson five-book series, starting with The Lightning Thief in season one.”

He stopped short of spilling anything else, but again, this lines up with much of what we’ve heard, as we reported last year that the reboot would begin by adapting the first book. We also heard that they’d be casting unknown actors in the lead roles, but the author didn’t mention anything about who might be starring and we imagine we won’t get any firm updates on that for a while yet.

Still, this is very exciting news and if the Percy Jackson TV series proves to be a hit, it could easily turn into another big franchise for the Mouse House and provide them with some great original content for their streaming service.

Tell us, though, who would you like to see play the titular role? An unknown actor, or do you have someone else in mind? As always, drop a comment down below and let us know.