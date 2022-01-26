The release of the debut film of Skydance Animation and Apple original film Luck has been delayed to Aug. 5, when the animated feature will premier globally on Apple TV Plus. The news was accompanied by an announcement of new cast members including Eva Noblezada (Hadestown) and Simon Pegg (Mission: Impossible).

The film follows Sam Greenfield (voiced by Noblezada), the unluckiest girl in the world who one day discovers the Land of Luck, where she unites with magical creatures like the lucky black cat Bob, voiced by Pegg.

Additional new cast members include Flula Borg (Suicide Squad 2), Lil Rel Howery (Judas and the Black Messiah), Colin O’Donoghue (Once Upon a Time), John Ratzenberger (Cheers), and Adelynn Spoon (Watchmen).

Whoopi Goldberg and Jane Fonda, previously announced to join the film, cap of the star-studded ensemble voice cast.

Luck is directed by Peggy Holmes (Pirate Fairy), who holds an Emmy for Outstanding Choreography for her work on the ‘90s TV show Fame L.A., with a screenplay by Kiel Murray (Cars). John Debney, who has scored countless Disney films from The Emperor’s New Groove to 2016’s The Jungle Book remake, will score Luck, with additional music by singer-songwriter Tanya Donelly and indie rock band Mt. Joy.

Former Pixar head John Lasseter is producing the film with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and David Eisenmann for Skydance Animation. Oscar-winning actress Emma Thompson notably departed from the production after Skydance hired Lasseter, who Variety reports departed Pixar in disgrace following allegations of workplace sexual harassment.

Lasseter was hired by Skydance Media as Head of Animation for Skydance Animation in 2019. Luck will be the studio’s premier film, followed closely by Spellbound in November, also being distributed by Apple TV Plus.