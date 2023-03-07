Apple TV Plus’ ‘Ghosted’ release date, trailer, cast, and plot

Ana de Armas and former Captain America Chris Evans have starred in a couple of films together already with Knives Out and Netflix’s The Gray Man. Their newest collaboration Ghosted is set to release on Apple TV Plus later this year, and this time, it’s a romantic comedy. You might be wondering a bit about the film, so let’s take a look at the upcoming movie and tell you everything worth knowing about Ghosted.

When is Ghosted coming out, and what is it about?

The new romantic comedy with Ana de Armas and Chris Evans, Ghosted, is set to release on April 21, 2023 on Apple TV Plus. You can watch the trailer for the movie above. It sees Chris Evans as a man named Cole, who meets a woman played by Ana de Armas named Sadie. The pair go on a date, which leads to Cole becoming incredibly smitten with her. Unfortunately, she doesn’t respond to any of his attempts at scheduling another date.

At first, he can’t believe that she would be ghosting him, leaving his messages unanswered. As if anyone would turn down a date with Chris Evans. Knowing that she is in London, he travels there in the ultimate (creepy) romantic gesture. When he gets to London, Cole tries to track her down, but he is taken by some goons and interrogated. Sadie comes to rescue him and she reveals that she is a CIA agent.

Based on their interactions in The Gray Man and more so in Knives Out, Ghosted is probably going to satiate fans of this genre. It’s sure to be a fun romantic comedy/action-adventure movie. So, let’s take a look at the rest of the film’s cast.

Who is in Ghosted?

Image via Apple TV Plus

The film was directed by Dexter Fletcher, and it was written by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Chris McKenna, and Erik Sommers. You might recognize the names Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, as they also wrote Zombieland, Deadpool, Life, 6 Underground, and Spiderhead. Interestingly, the part Ana de Armas is playing was originally going to be played by Scarlett Johansson, who had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts.

The following actors have been confirmed to be in the film.

Chris Evans

Ana de Armas

Adrien Brody

Mike Moh

Amy Sedaris

Tate Donovan

Tim Blake Nelson

Marwan Kenzari

Anna Deavere Smith

Lizze Broadway

Mustafa Shakir

Tiya Sircar

Burn Gorman

Fahim Fazli

Marisol Correa

Gina Jun

Victoria Kelleher

Sasha Go

Bailey MB

Daniel Eghan

Scott Vogel

If the trailer captures your attention, be sure to check out Ghosted when it finally releases on Apple TV Plus on April 21, 2023.