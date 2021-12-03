Scarlett Johansson drops out of Chris Evans romantic action comedy ‘Ghosted’

Back in August, it was revealed that longtime friends and regular Marvel Cinematic Universe collaborators Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson would be re-teaming for the high concept pitch Ghosted, which was described as a romantic action comedy.

Rocketman‘s Dexter Fletcher is set to direct, with Skydance developing the concept that was turned into a screenplay by Deadpool, Zombieland and 6 Underground duo Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Unfortunately, Johansson has now exited the project, but Evans will still get to share the screen with another former co-star.

As per Deadline, Knives Out‘s Ana de Armas is in talks to play the other lead in Ghosted, continuing her recent forays into ass-kicking territory after she stole every scene she was in as No Time to Die‘s Paloma, while she’s also in talks for John Wick spinoff Ballerina.

Scheduling conflicts are said to be behind the decision, with Skydance hoping to have production underway by February, a timeline Johansson couldn’t meet. Either way, the prospect of Evans and de Armas teaming up for a broad caper that ticks several genre boxes is still an enticing prospect, and Ghosted is just the latest in a long line of buzzy titles to have been acquired by Apple as it continues to gain a foothold in the streaming wars.