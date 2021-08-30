Chris Evans And Scarlett Johansson Reuniting For Romantic Action Comedy

Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are no strangers to each other, having co-starred in a string of Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbusters over the course of a decade. The chemistry between Steve Rogers and Natasha Romanoff when they were on the run in Captain America: The Winter Solider made fans want to see more of the duo buddying up, and they’re sort of getting their wish now that the pair have signed on for romantic action comedy Ghosted.

Zombieland, Deadpool and 6 Underground scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick penned the script, which is set to be directed by Eddie the Eagle and Rocketman‘s Dexter Fletcher, which in turn spells more bad news for the filmmaker’s Sherlock Holmes 3. The project will stream exclusively on AppleTV+, marking the latest high profile acquisition for the platform.

Plot details remain under wraps for now, but the prospect of seeing Evans and Johansson reunite for a romance-fueled adventure will be more than enough to convince audiences that Ghosted is worth checking out. The A-listers have put the MCU in their respective rear-view mirrors, but it would be an understatement to say that the franchise’s former star-spangled superhero had a much cleaner break than his fellow Avenger.

Apple continue to make huge moves in expanding the company’s lineup of in-house movies, with Ghosted joining a stacked upcoming roster that includes Ridley Scott’s Napoleon biopic with Joaquin Phoenix, Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell’s Spirited, Tom Hanks’ Finch, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, Will Smith’s Emancipation and Matthew Vaughn’s Argylle.