First Image And Release Date Revealed For Tom Hanks’ New Sci-Fi Movie

Not that anyone would dare speak ill of Tom Hanks, but the actor’s anti-streaming stance looks to be getting weaker with each new project the two-time Academy Award winning legend signs on to.

Hanks admitted his disappointment that World War II dramatic thriller Greyhound, a passion project that he also wrote, was bypassing theaters entirely and heading straight to AppleTV+ last year. Then, his elegiac Western News of the World premiered internationally and exclusively on Netflix, while he’s currently shooting Robert Zemeckis’ Pinocchio where he plays Gepetto, which is set to debut on Disney Plus.

In fact, his very next film is another streaming title, with Apple TV+ sci-fi Finch now locked in for a November 5th release. The high concept offering was originally developed and produced by Universal, but the financial implications of the pandemic saw them sell it off to Apple back in May. The first image from the movie has also been revealed, which you can check out below.

Hanks plays the title character, an inventor and one of humanity’s last survivors in the wake of a cataclysmic event. He lives in an underground bunker and builds an android to keep his dog company in the event of his death. However, the unlikely trio end up setting out on a perilous journey across the American West in discovery of what it means to be alive.

Caleb Landry-Jones voices the android, but Finch looks to be yet another showcase performance for Hanks, and that November bow puts it right in the thick of the awards season conversation. A post-apocalyptic sci-fi Western starring one of the all-time great actors, a dog and a robot sounds phenomenal, and now we know when we’ll get the chance to see it.