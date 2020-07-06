Tom Hanks Isn’t Happy That His New Movie Is Going Straight To Streaming

Greyhound is one of the biggest movies set to go straight to streaming as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, eschewing any kind of theatrical run. That’s a fact leading man Tom Hanks describes as “an absolute heartbreak.”

Speaking to The Guardian, Hanks explained his misgivings about the film’s upcoming release on Apple TV+, who acquired the rights to stream the pic exclusively:

“[It’s] an absolute heartbreak. I don’t mean to make angry my Apple overlords, but there is a difference in picture and sound quality.”

The actor went on to express further frustration at Apple, who required him to rearrange his office so that the interview could be conducted against a blank background, likening his appearance to being in “a witness protection programme. But here I am, bowing to the needs of Apple TV.”

Hanks has been affected by the pandemic in more ways than one, of course. Prior to it, Greyhound was to be distributed by Sony Pictures. Instead, it’s getting what he deems to be an inferior release on Apple TV+.

Perhaps more significantly for him though, he and his wife Rita Wilson became coronavirus patients in the early weeks of the pandemic, coming down with it while the former was filming an Elvis Presley biopic in Australia. Thankfully, both have since made full recoveries.

It must be said, this is quite the broadside from Tom Hanks towards his new “overlords” as he jokingly refers to them in the interview. The Toy Story star has never been afraid to speak his mind though, knowing full well his clout gives him the freedom to do so. Certainly not every actor has that privilege, but his honesty is definitely refreshing.