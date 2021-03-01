You Can Now Apply To Get Paid $1000 For Watching Every James Bond Movie

The James Bond franchise remains in a holding pattern, with No Time to Die not expected to hit theaters until October of this year, a full eighteen months later than expected. Thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic and its knock-on effects, Daniel Craig is taking much longer than anticipated to bid his fond farewell to cinema’s most famous secret agent.

That hasn’t stopped the casting rumors from churning, though, with plenty of names finding themselves linked to the role of 007 on a regular basis. Bridgerton‘s Rege-Jean Page is a new addition to the regular lineup of possible candidates based entirely on the massive success of the Netflix period drama, while longtime front-runner Henry Cavill might have a sizeable gap opening up on his schedule after it was announced Warner Bros. were rebooting Superman, and he’s not expected to be involved.

While we’re still waiting on the 25th installment in the franchise, fans are now able to apply for the opportunity to watch the previous 24 outings for the suave spy, and get paid a thousand dollars for doing so. Nerd Bear are looking for someone with a social media following to take notes on every James Bond movie ever, updating everyone with their progress as they move from Connery to Craig.

The lucky candidate will also receive a $100 Amazon gift card to rent all of the films, not to mention a $50 AMC voucher to ensure that they don’t miss out on No Time to Die when it eventually reaches the big screen. Unfortunately, you need to be either a United States citizen or permanent resident to enter, but for those dwelling Stateside, applications are now open until April 16th.