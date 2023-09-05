‘Aquaman 2’ merch may have just gotten a sales boost, if only because Mera looks absolutely nothing like Amber Heard

As far as everybody’s been led to believe, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is still on track to hit theaters as planned in December.

It may not be the smartest move seeing as Warner Bros. is also releasing The Color Purple and Wonka within the space of a couple of weeks, but there won’t be many people out there left surprised if James Wan’s sequel ends up packing up and fleeing yet again.

On the other hand, after watching Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, and Blue Beetle bomb this year alone, maybe DC wants to rip off the Band-Aid and get Aquaman 2 out there on schedule so James Gunn can start ushering in his rebuild.

Aquaman

You can’t talk about The Lost Kingdom without mentioning Amber Heard‘s Mera, though, with the actress’ involvement hardly being greeted by widespread enthusiasm by her army of detractors. The petitions to have her removed racked up millions of signatures, and while they accomplished absolutely nothing in the grand scheme of things, skeptical customers and collectors may be more inclined to pick up merch considering the tie-ins bear a resemblance to the star that’s hovering right around zero.

New Look at #Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Spin Master Figures.

They are already in stores in some countries, which indicates that their release date, despite the null promotion, would be maintained 🤔 pic.twitter.com/pKuQbntCX8 — Mikhail Villarreal🦇‏ (@TaurooAldebaran) September 5, 2023

The Arthur Curry action figures look like Jason Momoa, but for some reason Mera doesn’t look a thing like Heard. Maybe she was otherwise occupied on the day the body-scanning took place, or we can all put on our tinfoil hats and buy into another conspiracy claiming her likeness is deliberately being avoided.

Either way, there’s not a chance anyone will have a plastic Amber Heard lookalike in their home, so there’s that.