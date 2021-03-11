Aquaman 2 Will Reportedly Reveal Mera’s True Powers

Aquaman 2 is going to be massive when it hits theaters next year. Jason Momoa’s first solo outing as Arthur Curry far exceeded critical and box office expectations, grossing over a billion dollars, proving a monster hit in international markets and setting up the underwater future of the DCEU. It also successfully made the hero cool, which is no mean feat considering he spent decades as the butt of ‘talking to fish’ gags.

One aspect sure to draw attention, though, is how the film treats Amber Heard’s Atlantean princess Mera. She’s been a key character in the DCEU, playing a small part in Justice League (Heard has also shot new material for next week’s hotly-anticipated Zack Snyder’s Justice League) and helping Arthur understand his destiny and powers in Aquaman.

Her role in the sequel remains a mystery, but leaker Daniel Richtman is claiming that we’ll see her “true power” and the full extent to which she can manipulate water. This skill, known as hydrokinesis, has been demonstrated multiple times on screen, including using it in Justice League to attack Steppenwolf and to hold the sea back in order to save Arthur’s father in Aquaman.

That’s already impressive, so if her power levels are cranked up in the next movie, we may see her shifting large portions of the ocean itself, potentially manipulating the water inside enemies’ bodies, or inflicting tsunamis on the land-dwellers. Either way, she’s likely to be a force to be reckoned with.

We may get a better idea of this quite soon as well. Aquaman 2 is expected to begin shooting over the next few months and hopefully we’ll see some leaks telling us what’s coming. One thing that does seem certain is that despite online rumors, Warner Bros. aren’t recasting the role and that Heard is indeed back as Mera. Still, I suspect there’s a long way to go yet in that particular saga.

Aquaman 2 is scheduled for release on December 16th, 2022.