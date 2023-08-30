‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ is already breaking DC records, but for the worst reason

A lot has changed since Aquaman landed in theaters in 2018. The DC Universe has completely shifted under the regime of co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, and franchises that seem poised to drive the future of the brand, like The Flash and Wonder Woman, have either bombed or been scrapped altogether.

Aquaman has also struggled to regain its footing in this post-Justice League world. There was always going to be a sequel, given that the original made $1 billion, but production delays and rewrites have made Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom something of a relic. A relic that just set a new record for theatrical DC releases.

While fans got to see exclusive footage of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom at CinemaCon 2023, there has been no teaser or official trailer released. Given that the film is supposed to hit theaters on Dec. 20, this marks the shortest ever window between the release of a film’s trailer and its theatrical release date: 114 days. If one is looking for positive signs regarding the film’s rollout, this is not one of them.

Historically, DC has made a habit of spreading out its trailers months in advance of its films. This makes sense, given the desire to drum up excitement and build up anticipation through different teasers and promotional stills. The average window between the studio’s trailer and film releases, according to The Direct, is 217 days. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom breaks a record that was previously held by The Flash, which only had 124 days between its trailer and release date. That film went on to lose $100 million for the studio, so it’s not exactly a model one would want to replicate.

via Warner Bros.

DC is in a tough situation. On one hand, the ongoing actors’ strike will make promoting Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom difficult, especially given that so much of the film’s appeal rests on the charisma of stars like Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman and Patrick Wilson. On the other hand, delaying the film will continue to hurt the chances of a sub-franchise that hasn’t released a sequel in five years. That’s an eternity in Hollywood time, and even longer when you factor in how many superhero films have been released in that span.

“Superhero fatigue” has become a common expression among fans, so Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is already fighting an uphill battle. If it does get pushed back again, however, it runs the risk of being obsolete within its own brand. James Gunn has made it clear that he plans to reboot the entire DC Universe with Superman: Legacy (2025), and the closer the old and the new are in terms of release date, the harder it will be for the average moviegoer to tell them apart.

It’s unclear whether Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be pushed back or maintain its December 2023 release date, but either way, DC is going to want to start rolling out promotional material as soon as possible. An official trailer would be a step in the right direction.