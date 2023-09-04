‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ might be worth watching if it repeats the dumbest trope of its $1 billion forebear

Things aren’t looking good for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The long-awaited sequel has seen multiple reshoots, including shooting scenes with Ben Affleck’s Batman before cutting him out again. So far test audiences have been distinctly unimpressed and, just months before its official release, we’ve barely seen anything about the movie.

But there may be light on the horizon, as if the sequel uses one of the best and silliest tropes of its forebear it’ll at least be *KABOOM*

… urgh… uh.. w-what happened?

Oh, so that’s how it felt for Aquaman and chums:

Conversations getting interrupted by explosions in Aquaman (2018) compilation pic.twitter.com/sE6lvsGKNr — Neb | 🏳️‍🌈 (@NebsGoodTakes) September 3, 2023

As far as tropes go, interrupting chats with random explosions has to be one of the best. Most dialogue scenes in movies would be improved by some kind of colossal bang midway through that sends the participants flying and shatters the scenery. Aquaman is even more impressive in serving this up four times considering the majority of the movie is set underwater where, relatively speaking, there are fewer fiery explosions.

So, if Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom really is still being edited and test audiences still aren’t enjoying it, maybe spice up those boring chats about emotions and junk by dropping a torpedo, mine, or depth charge on Aquaman and Mera? Heck, we all know the DCU is about to undergo a full reset as the Gunn era begins in earnest, so why not go full bananas on what’ll be the final hurrah of the old DCEU?

And besides, it’s just about possible that *KABOOM*

…ow.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom swims into theaters on Dec. 20.