Are Cable and Domino in ‘Deadpool 3?’

After the smash-hit successes that were 2016’s Deadpool and its sequel, no one can get enough. As one of Marvel’s most popular anti-heroes, Wade Wilson already had a solid fanbase before Ryan Reynolds brought him to life, but there’s no question about how the movie franchise helped increase the hype surrounding the character. Now, with Deadpool 3 finally underway, excitement is at an all-time high.

On top of the elation for Hugh Jackman’s much-awaited return as Wolverine and the character’s comic-accurate suit, though, there’s one thing about Deadpool 3 dividing the Marvel fandom — its evergrowing cast. The movie is rumored to feature an array of returning characters, which can be cool if well-executed, or end up making for a complete mess of a film.

Despite the number of old faces set to make appearances in this threequel, some fans still want particular characters to get their chance to shine once more, especially those introduced in Deadpool 2. Josh Brolin’s Cable and Zazie Beetz’s Domino quickly became fan favorites, but is that enough to have them back in the next installment?

Is Cable in Deadpool 3?

Image via 20th Century Fox/Marvel Studios

Unfortunately, things aren’t looking good for Cable fans. In 2021, some sources claimed that Brolin was expected to reprise his role in the film, but it looks like things have changed since then, as insiders are now confirming that Cable will be absent. According to the insider known as MyTimeToShineHello on Twitter, despite the fact that the character will not return to the silver screen just yet, his time-traveling device will be essential to the plot. This a small consolation to those who wished to see Cable again, but it will certainly be interesting to see.

I can confirm no Cable in Deadpool 3 but his time machine will play a pivotal role — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) July 7, 2023

Is Domino in Deadpool 3?

Image via Marvel Studios/20th Century Fox

Despite fans’ wishes, it’s been officially confirmed that Zazie Beetz will not return as Domino for the Deadpool threequel. The actress spoke with Decider about the subject, simply stating that “I’m actually not in Deadpool 3,” to the dismay of, well, practically everyone. Domino — and her incredible superpower of luck, of course — was one of the best aspects of the second film, so it’s sad that she won’t be making even a cameo in the third.

That said, considering the movie is already rumored to have so many returning characters, giving Domino and Cable a break may be for the best. This doesn’t mean we’ll never see the characters again, so there are still future Marvel projects to look forward to.