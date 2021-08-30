Josh Brolin Reportedly Expected To Return As Cable In Deadpool 3

Josh Brolin’s time as Thanos may be done – excluding the odd scene-stealing cameo in What If…? – but he could be sticking around the MCU in his other Marvel role. 2019 saw Brolin join Fox’s now-defunct X-Men universe as Cable in Deadpool 2. This was supposed to lead to many more appearances for him as part of DP’s X-Force, however the Disney buyout nixed these plans. Instead the studio is currently developing Deadpool 3, which is set to fold Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson into the MCU.

And the evidence is mounting up that Cable will be coming with him. Geekosity is reporting that their insider sources tell them Brolin is “expected” to reprise his role as Nathan Summers, the cyborg son of Cyclops and Jean Grey, in the upcoming R-rated threequel film. At this stage, they’re unable to say whether the studio has actually reached out to him to confirm he’s willing, but the outlet can confirm that “internal discussions” have been had on the subject.

Brolin was recently asked about the possibility of a return as Cable, which he didn’t rule out but also didn’t commit to. This could well be because he knows Marvel has something cooking. Geekosity’s intel backs up what we’ve also heard about the Avengers: Endgame actor’s future in the franchise. Our own sources have informed us that Cable’s backstory could be retconned to connect him to new big bad Kang the Conqueror.

At this point, it’s looking less certain if the rest of Deadpool 2‘s supporting cast could follow Reynolds and Brolin into the MCU. Zazie Beetz has made clear she’d love to play Domino again, so maybe she’s a possibility. We’ve yet to hear anything about more from Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand) or Colossus (Stefan Kapičić), though. And that’s probably to be expected. While some elements will be carried over from Fox, Marvel will also be keen to put their own stamp on the Deadpoolverse.

Deadpool 3 is currently in the scripting stage, with Reynolds hoping to get it before cameras by the end of 2022.