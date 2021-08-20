Josh Brolin Addresses A Potential MCU Return For Cable

Josh Brolin’s enthusiasm for playing Cable in Deadpool 2 was called into question when he described starring in Fox’s superhero sequel as “a business transaction”, making it clear that he was hardly champing at the bit to reprise his role as the time traveling mutant in a third installment, unless of course he was made an offer that was too good to turn down.

However, Disney acquiring the company significantly increased the chances of the actor returning to the fold in the future, when he’s got a solid working relationship with Marvel Studios dating back to his first appearance as Thanos in Guardians of the Galaxy. Brolin knows the ins and outs of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and having signed a multi-picture contract to recur as the Mad Titan throughout the back end of the Infinity Saga, he was more than happy to strap on the motion capture leotard.

Now that Deadpool 3 is in active development as the MCU’s first canonical R-rated adventure, the chances of Brolin co-starring with Ryan Reynolds again look pretty good from the outside, especially when his previous association with the MCU came in the form of a giant purple alien, so in theory he’s fine to play someone much more human.

In a new interview, Brolin was asked about his interest in Deadpool 3, and while he was hardly drawn on specifics, he did hint that he was initially set for at least a couple of further appearances alongside the Merc with a Mouth.

“Deadpool worked out very much in my favor. Deadpool was supposed to be four movies. Maybe there’ll be more, I don’t know what Marvel has in store, but it turned out to be one really fun movie for me.”

Whether it happens or not is probably entirely dependent on if Cable is even in the script being put together by Reynolds and the Molyneux sisters, but it remains firmly on the table for now.