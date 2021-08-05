Zazie Beetz Says It’d Be An Honor To Return For Deadpool 3

Marvel fans have so many questions about where Deadpool goes from here. Ryan Reynolds is definitely coming back for more as the Merc with the Mouth in the MCU, but we don’t know if anything else from Fox’s franchise will be carried over with him. 2018’s Deadpool 2 massively expanded Wade Wilson’s world, teaming him up with Josh Brolin’s Cable and Zazie Beetz’s Domino. But will we see either of them again in Deadpool 3?

Beetz certainly hopes so. The Joker actress spoke to Looper recently and was asked whether she would be up for returning as Domino – a mutant with the handy power of having really good luck. Unsurprisingly, the star made clear that she “absolutely” would and said it’d be an “honor” if she got an invite from Marvel Studios to be in the threequel.

“Absolutely, absolutely. From the beginning, they had talked about it while we were shooting it. They were actually talking about ideas,,” Beetz said. “They had, I think they had already partially written a script. So I don’t know where they’re at with that, but I would happily join in if they gave me a call. It’d be an honor.”

Domino was an instant favorite with fans and Beetz is exactly the sort of star you’d expect Marvel to be keen to work with, so there’s definitely a good chance that she could get that call. Likewise, Brolin’s pre-established relationship with the studio means they could easily reach out to be him to come back as Cable. The thing is we just don’t know whether Kevin Feige would be willing to continue the storyline Fox established and not put his own stamp on DP’s universe.

As Beetz reminds us in her comments, Fox was raring to go with more from the Regeneratin’ Degenerate before the Disney acquisition, with both Drew Goddard’s X-Force and DP3 in the works. X-Force isn’t happening anymore, but a different version of a third film, penned by Bob’s Burgers scribes Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, is currently being written, with Reynolds expected to have a fair amount of creative control. It’ll still have a R-rating, a unique privilege in the MCU, as even Blade‘s going to be PG-13.

Due to Reynolds’ stacked scheduled, filming on Deadpool 3 won’t begin until next year at the earliest, so it’ll be awhile before we get to find out any casting details.