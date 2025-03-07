Are Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried finally reuniting for a sequel to ‘Jennifer’s Body?’

That’s right! More than 15 years after its release, it looks like the believed cult classic might be getting a revival. Jennifer’s Body wasn’t well received when it was first released, but over the years, the movie has gained a passionate fan base, and has been rightly hailed as the feminist horror comedy classic it is. That’s why any news of a potential sequel is sure to make waves, and Amanda Seyfried isn’t helping matters by raising everyone’s hopes of Needy’s return.

Recommended Videos

Is a Jennifer’s Body sequel in the works?

Amanda Seyfried has teased that a sequel to JENNIFER'S BODY is finally in the works.



“I think we’re making another one. I didn’t confirm it! I said, ‘I think'," Seyfried said with a wink on the red carpet for her new movie Seven Veils. pic.twitter.com/FUyK44c0hL — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) March 4, 2025

Seyfried has come a long way since she starred as Needy in the 2009 horror flick. However, the actress has never forgotten the now-iconic role. Jennifer’s Body, directed by Karyn Kusama and written by Diablo Cody, was a commercial failure at the time of its release, but the people who got it– got it.

During a screening of her latest movie, Seven Veils, Seyfried gave a statement to Bloody Disgusting that has all Jennifer’s Body stans at attention. “I think we’re making another one,” she said when asked about a potential sequel. Not to raise too many hopes, she quickly added: “I didn’t confirm it! I said, ‘I think.’ We’re working on it.” But despite trying to gather all the plausible deniability she can, fans heard her loud and clear. And surely, there’s many fans out there anticipating their favorite movie frenemies on screen again.

Seyfried’s statements are also in line with those made by Diablo Cody when she mentioned earlier this year that she would love to make a Jennifer’s Body reboot.

Speaking to Deadline at the premiere of her latest horror-comedy, Lisa Frankenstein, she told the outlet that Jennifer’s Body and Lisa Frankenstein take place in the same universe. Cody shared that she had been “trying for the last couple of years” to get a sequel or reboot in the works. “I’m hoping that the fact that a lot of people have been asking me about this this week might be the final push that I need to make it happen,” she said. “Cause, you know, it’s hard to get things made these days.”

What could a Jennifer’s Body sequel look like?

Jennifer’s Body ended on the perfect note, with Needy getting revenge for Jennifer, despite having had to kill her. The movie also touched on multiple themes that resonated with young women, including: female friendship dynamics, sexual abuse, the effects of puberty, beauty standards, and many more, which is why it stood the test of time. But what more stories are there to tell in the world of Jennifer’s Body?

A sequel could place Needy as the main character instead of Jennifer. It could explore her life following the events of the movie. However, fans will surely want the return of Megan Fox. Perhaps Jennifer could be revived, kicking off a brand new journey for both women. Another way that this movie can be revived is through a reboot. The Craft, another feminist horror cult classic, did the same with its 2020 reboot, The Craft: Legacy. However, Legacy didn’t quite hit the nail on the head. Nonetheless, it would be interesting to see if Jennifer and Needy’s characters translate to the modern day.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy