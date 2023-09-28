‘Argylle’ release date, trailer, cast, and more for the Henry Cavill spy thriller

It seems Henry Cavill is gearing up for another spy adventure!

Fans are finally getting concrete info about Henry Cavill‘s spy-thriller Argylle. The film, set for a February 2 release date next year, boasts a heavyweight roster of Hollywood talent.

Aside from starring Cavill, the film also features Samuel L. Jackson, John Cena, Catherine O’Hara, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Dua Lipa, Bryan Cranston, and that’s just naming a few.

The movie will have a story-within-a-story type plot. Cavill’s titular character looks to be a suave master spy who fits several genre tropes. However, he seems to be a creation of Howard’s character, Elly Conway, an author. The film seems set to follow Argylle and Conway as their adventures parallel, and the latter discovers her writing may have real-life ramifications.

Argylle finally has a trailer

image via Apple Original Films

Argylle will be released by Universal Pictures and Apple Original Films. The movie will land in Apple TV Plus’ catalogue at a later date after its theatrical release. The film has dropped its first full-length trailer, finally giving fans glimpses into the plot and characters.

The spy flick will be directed by Matthew Vaughn. The British director is no stranger to the genre, having helmed The Kingsman franchise.

Possibly befitting the secrecy of the spy world, Argylle‘s production was one shrouded in confusion and mystery. The film is supposedly based on a book that has yet to be released … by an author named Elly Conway. The novel is apparently set for a January 9 release; The Hollywood Reporter previously reported on how little is known about the author, who looks to share a name with Howard’s character. What’s even more strange is that Apple allegedly dropped $200 million for the book’s movie rights … and the book is still not out.

This type of elusiveness and secrecy has befuddled fans and critics for a couple of years now. Regardless, it seems the pieces to this puzzle are finally coming together.