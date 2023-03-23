Arkham Asylum burns to the ground in new ‘Joker 2’ set video

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga generate a fair amount of buzz on their own, but together they light the world on fire. Come Oct. 2024 the pair will meet on the silver screen in Todd Phillips’ Joker: Folie à Deux, the highly-anticipated sequel to the director’s 2019 Oscar-winning film Joker.

Much about the sequel remains under wraps — aside from the fact it will be a musical — but a new on-set video shared by a Lady Gaga fan account now offers a rare glimpse at the stomping ground of Gaga’s famous DC character Harley Quinn. In the video, Gotham City’s fictional psychiatric hospital/prison, Arkham Asylum, is seen burning to the ground.

The video arrives mere weeks after behind-the-scenes photos of Phoenix in full Joker makeup made their rounds on Twitter. It also follows the somewhat shocking news that Gaga’s character — Quinn — would deviate from her source material in the comics: instead of being a doctor at Arkham Asylum, she is rumored to be a patient.

The film’s title offers the biggest indication of where the sequel will head in terms of plot. By definition, Folie à Deux translates to a “delusion or mental illness shared by two people in close association.” As we know, Joker was locked up in Arkham Asylum at the end of the first Joker movie after inciting a riot in Gotham City that ultimately launched Bruce Wayne’s origin story. In Folie à Deux, Phoenix’s Joker and Gaga’s Quinn are likely to meet, and as we can now see from the on-set video, they’re probably going to burn the place down.

Joker: Folie à Deux is scheduled to premiere in theaters on Oct. 4, 2024.