Is ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ actually a musical starring Lady Gaga?

The Clown Prince of Crime is all set to wreak mayhem on Gotham City once more in Joker: Folie à Deux. This time, however, he won’t be alone.

In the middle of 2022, Lady Gaga’s name appeared next to Joaquin Phoenix’s as rumors that the Academy Award-winning singer and actress would star alongside the Joker as his sociopathic sidekick Harley Quinn. As of August 4, 2022, Gaga confirmed those rumors when she posted a teaser clip of Joker: Folie à Deux to her Twitter account. While the movie’s plot is still under wraps, her association with the sequel could very well indicate a storyline involving Arkham Asylum mental institution where Quinn serves as Joker’s psychiatrist.

It’s worth noting that Gaga’s Quinn will exist in a different DC universe than Margot Robbie’s Quinn, so fans of the comic book character can appreciate one without devaluing the other. The singer-turned-actress is no stranger to blockbuster blowouts, either. Gaga’s breakout feature film A Star is Born won her an Academy Award for Best Original Song, House of Gucci solidified her as a bonafide Hollywood star, and if all goes according to plan Joker: Folie à Deux – like its predecessor – will be her first billion dollar film.

Gaga’s role in the movie isn’t the only piece of news fans have been clinging to. Joker: Folie à Deux is apparently a musical, a huge piece of news that seems to be living on the sidelines, probably elbowed out by the overall excitement for the movie. If it’s true, that could mean the difference between another blockbuster blowout or a divebomb disaster. So, here’s what we know on the matter.

Will Joker: Folie à Deux be a musical?

Joker: Folie à Deux

10.04.24 pic.twitter.com/obp7T9lBFL — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 4, 2022

All signs point to yes, but it’s worth noting that until a trailer is revealed of Joker singing and dancing, we’ll probably be left to our own curious devices. Both Variety and The Hollywood Reporter first announced that Joker: Folie à Deux might be a musical in early June. Now that the first teaser video has arrived, played to the song “Cheek to Cheek” (which Gaga famously sung with Tony Bennett) it all but feels confirmed.

Keep in mind that a musical doesn’t necessarily mean we’ll get Phantom of the Opera-style-constant-singing-and-dancing. Instead, think more in line with A Star is Born. Perhaps it may comfort you to know that director Todd Phillips has close ties to the musical genre; he produced A Star is Born back in 2018 and found the perfect balance between story and song.

Given Gaga’s history of thinking (and existing) outside the box, her musical prowess could be exactly what Joker: Folie à Deux needs to pull off a movie-musical about two sociopaths falling in love. The premise sounds like exactly something that would follow its delightfully deranged predecessor.