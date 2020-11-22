Arkham Asylum Reportedly Plays A Big Role In Joker 2, May Introduce More Villains

As the most profitable comic book movie ever made that wound up earning over a billion dollars at the box office to become the highest-grossing R-rated title in history, you can completely understand why Warner Bros. would be desperate to get a Joker sequel off the ground as soon as possible, which marks a complete turnaround from their initial reluctance to give Todd Phillips’ twisted psychological thriller the green light in the first place.

Despite various rumors making the rounds over the last year or so, a second outing for Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck isn’t officially in active development as of yet, although the actor is said to have been offered a monumental amount of money to reprise his Academy Award winning role. The ending of Joker definitely left the door open for sequels, too, and we’ve heard that one of the most famous locations in the DC universe could be a focal point for the next installment.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us Ben Affleck would be returning as Batman in The Flash and a Justice League Dark show is coming to HBO Max – one idea being discussed behind the scenes is to have the majority of the movie take place within the confines of Arkham Asylum.

Of course, Joker‘s final scene already showed that Arthur was up to no good and leaving a trail of destruction behind him in Arkham, and we’re told that the second installment could potentially introduce other Batman villains into the mythology and feature plenty of escape attempts. After all, the third act of the original movie implied that Arthur’s influence had already spread like wildfire across the streets of Gotham, and it would make complete sense from a storyline perspective for him to try and flee from custody to lead the movement from the front lines.