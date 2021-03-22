Armie Hammer Reportedly Being Dropped From Another Movie Now

The recent downfall of Armie Hammer has left Hollywood reeling, with The Social Network star going from one of the biggest names around to essentially being blacklisted, as the actor’s been booted off various projects and dropped by his agency and publicist following all those troubling allegations, which have left him facing serious charges if found guilty. What this means is that various movies Hammer was set to be involved with have had to pause and figure out how to move forward without him.

Case in point: the Call Me By Your Name sequel. A follow-up to the acclaimed LGBTQ+ romantic drama has been in the works for a while now, with director Luca Guadagnino confirming in April 2020 that it was officially happening and both Hammer and Timothée Chalamet returning. No update has been provided since the recent events involving its star, but the latest rumor suggests that the filmmaker accepts that he’ll have to recast his leading man.

This intel comes from insider Daniel Richtman, who reasserts that Hammer was all set to be back for the picture but there’s no way that’s happening now. Instead, he’ll be replaced in his role of Oliver, a 24-year-old student who has a relationship with the 17-year-old Elio in the first film, though we have no idea who could take over from him at this stage.

In contrast to the original’s 1980s setting, Call Me By Your Name 2 will jump forward a decade into the 1990s. Based on the novel Find Me by Andre Aciman, it’ll see Elio and Oliver living very different lives, with the latter having become a husband and father, though he still harbors fond memories of his time with his former lover. Last year, Dakota Johnson was said to be the favorite to play Oliver’s wife.

Richtman has also claimed that Armie Hammer will be replaced in Guy Ritchie’s planned sequel to The Man From U.N.C.L.E, while the actor’s next movie to be released is murder mystery Death on the Nile, coming out this September.