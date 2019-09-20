Armie Hammer Reportedly Being Eyed To Play The DCEU’s Superman

No one really knows what’s going on with Superman. The embodiment of hope, who’s most recently been played by Henry Cavill in the DCEU, has drawn up a lot of controversy since Zack Snyder took the character on a much darker path. And following the critical and financial failures of both Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, Cavill’s time with the cape has appeared to be on the chopping block.

And though it still remains to be seen what’ll ultimately happen, according to sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us Tom Welling was returning for “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” that Nightwing will debut in Titans season 2 and that Viola Davis is returning for The Suicide Squad, all of which are confirmed – Armie Hammer is high on Warner Bros.’ list of actors who could possibly take over the Clark Kent role if Henry doesn’t return. It’s unclear, however, if he’s the frontrunner.

Of course, technically speaking, the part still belongs to Cavill, though contract negotiations have brought his future with the DCEU into the realms of uncertainty. But when it comes to Hammer, this isn’t the first time he’s been rumored to enter DC’s cinematic adventures. There was speculation a few months ago that the Call Me By Your Name star could’ve been the next Batman, though that was squashed once the part officially went to Robert Pattinson.

In any case, as many critics have pointed out, the Man of Steel is among the most portrayed characters in the DC canon. On both the big and silver screens, Superman has been played by an enormous list of actors including Christopher Reeve (the first film iteration of the character), Brandon Routh (Superman Returns), Tom Welling (Smallville), George Reeves (first TV Superman), and even Nicolas Cage (Teen Titans GO! to the Movies), among others.

Who will be the next one to step into the part? Only time will tell, but we want to know your thoughts on all this. Would Armie Hammer make a good Superman? Or do you think that the up-and-coming star would’ve made a better Dark Knight? Be sure to share your opinions in the comments section below.