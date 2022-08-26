Armie Hammer’s former director says the cannibalism in his new movie is purely coincidental

Mere hours after the expose documentary into Armie Hammer’s alleged cannibal sex fantasies was announced, a former director of his, Luca Guadagnino, saw a trailer release for his… cannibal sex fantasy movie.

Guadagnino’s new film Love and Bones is set to star a former co-star of Hammer’s in Timothee Chalamet, and the very cannibalistic nature of the film, coupled with the cast’s connections to Hammer and its beautifully timed trailer release has everyone wondering one big question: was this at all planned?

Did Guadagnino know anything about this? In discussion with Deadline, the director spoke of the whole thing as a coincidence and that the connection “didn’t dawn” on him until perusing social media. He also spoke disappointedly of how his film has taken on a new, different meaning thanks to this coincidence.

“It didn’t dawn on me. I realized this afterward when I started to be told of some of these innuendos on social media. Any link with anything else exists only in the realm of social media, with which I do not engage. The relationship between this kind of digital muckraking and our wish to make this movie is non-existent and it should be met with a shrug. I would prefer to talk about what the film has to say, rather than things that have nothing to do with it.”

Hammer is facing the hammer nowadays, with the actor seemingly exiled from Hollywood and major roles. Hammer’s last film of note was Death on the Nile, which was released earlier in 2022 and struggled to make much impact at the box office.

The new Discovery Plus documentary series will likely do him no further favors, with it almost certain to detail truly bizarre circumstances around the actor. At least he got to be in The Lone Ranger.