The story of Armie Hammer has taken another turn as a new report claims the disgraced star is in fact selling timeshares in the Cayman Islands.

According to Variety, the reports from last week that Hammer was working as a timeshare salesman are indeed true and it seems that the Death on the Nile star is in severe financial struggle.

“He is working at the resort and selling timeshares. He is working at a cubicle. The reality is he’s totally broke, and is trying to fill the days and earn money to support his family.”

The source also shared with Variety that Hammer had previously been working as a manager at an apartment complex in the Caymans where he is living to be closer to his children. Variety also claims that the star has been spending time in a recovery treatment facility.

Earlier this month a flyer began to circulate the internet that suggested the star was working as a concierge in the Cayman Islands, however, this was later debunked by an employee at the resort who claimed the flyer had been created as a prank.

Later a photo surfaced on social media seemingly showing Hammer selling timeshares which seems to line up with this latest report about the actor’s career move following his fall from grace.

Hammer’s reputation was tarnished in 2021 after multiple DMs surfaced from ex-partners including a rape allegation and alleged cannibalistic fantasies.

It isn’t clear if Hammer will return to acting. His last appearance took place in ‘2022s Death on the Nile.