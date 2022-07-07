No, Armie Hammer is not secretly working as a concierge in the Cayman Islands

A staffer at a hotel in the Cayman Islands has debunked those viral Twitter rumors claiming disgraced actor Armie Hammer has been working as a concierge at the venue. Buckle up folks, because this story is genuinely wild.

According to Variety, Desus & Mero producer Muna Mire shared a photo of an alleged flyer at Grand Cayman hotel, that appeared to identify the Call Me By Your Name star as a concierge. She claimed in the since-deleted tweet she was sent the flyer from her friend, whose parents were currently staying at the resort.

Credit: Twitter / @Muna_Mire / via Variety

Mire then shared alleged WhatsApp screenshots between her friend and their mom, the latter of whom apparently claimed in writing he was working at the venue.

“I am not trying to blow up my friend’s middle aged parents’ spot. If you want to do a journalism about it[,] use the info on the flyer! [I] will not be giving out contact info.”

Credit: Twitter / @Muna_Mire / via Variety

All of a sudden it appeared that the actor, who had dipped from Hollywood after he was faced with a series of sexual assault allegations he denied, had turned to a simple front-facing job. However, a hotel staffer has since explained to Variety Hammer didn’t actually work there. As it turns out, the whole thing was one big prank from a group of staffers that are friends with the actor, which had gone too far.

The spokesperson for Grand Cayman told the outlet Hammer visits the hotel regularly, and plays golf with a group of the employees. The pamphlet was a prank made by the golfers. They made the flyers and sent them to a few rooms at the hotel, just to see what kind of reaction it would stir.

Hammer’s lawyer Andrew Brettler also clarified that the flyer was fake.

The actor was last seen in Death of the Nile which wrapped up filming in September 2019.