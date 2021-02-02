Armie Hammer’s Wife Breaks The Silence On Cannibalism Controversy

The wild ride of 2020 should have prepared us for almost anything given the constant stream of twists and turns that last year provided, but nobody was prepared for the Armie Hammer cannibalism controversy. In a sentence that would have sounded scarcely believable just a couple of months ago, The Social Network star has been facing intense scrutiny after a series of graphic and disturbing messages reported to have been sent by him were leaked online.

Several more of his former flames have come forward to make similar claims, and if all the evidence were to be taken at face value, then it would certainly appear as though the 34 year-old has a desire to consume human flesh. Hammer dismissed the allegations as ‘bullsh*t’ as anyone would do in the same situation, while he’s since dropped out of Jennifer Lopez action comedy Shotgun Wedding to be replaced by Josh Duhamel having originally stepped in for Ryan Reynolds himself, and he’s also left Paramount Plus drama The Offer, which tells the story of how Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather was made.

In an even more bizarre turn of events, Hammer’s Call Me by Your Name collaborators Luca Guadignino and Timothee Chalamet then announced they were teaming up for literary adaptation Bones & All, which follows a young woman with a compulsion to eat everyone that she loves. The actor’s wife Elizabeth Chambers, who he separated from last year, has now released a statement on the entire situation, and you can check it out below.

“For weeks, I’ve been trying to process everything that has transpired. I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated. Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know. I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal. At this time, I will not be commenting further on this matter. My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time. Thank you for all of the love and support, and thank you in advance for your continued kindness, respect, and consideration for our children and me as we find ways to move forward.”

Clearly, Armie Hammer is into some very dark stuff in his private life, and looking at how things are going, it could be a long time before he manages to rehabilitate his public image to any sort of degree.