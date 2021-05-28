Army Of The Dead Has Been Dethroned As The #1 Netflix Movie

After roughly a week sitting at the top of the charts, Army of the Dead has finally been replaced as the most popular movie on Netflix. And the new number one couldn’t be more different from Zack Snyder’s zombie heist film. According to the latest stats from FlixPatrol, 2015 animation Home is currently the most-viewed pic on the streaming platform in the United States this Friday.

As interest in Snyder’s gore fest starts to wane, it seems viewers are turning to a colorful all-ages outing instead. A DreamWorks effort, Home stars The Big Bang Theory icon Jim Parsons as the voice of Oh, a good-natured member of an alien race, known as the Boov, who invade the planet. The story follows Oh as he teams up with a feisty young girl named Tip (Rihanna) in order to save the Earth from his own kind. Steve Martin also features in the cast as the Boov’s evil commander, as does Jennifer Lopez as Tip’s missing mother.

With a premise like that, Home makes for the perfect watch for anyone searching for something similar to Netflix’s recent sci-fi animation The Mitchells vs. The Machines. It seems that movie’s immense popularity – it’s still in fourth place in the rankings – has been enough to send Home surging to the peak of the chart, racing past new additions like Blue Miracle, a feel-good drama starring Dennis Quaid, which just debuted on the service this Thursday.

As you’d imagine, Home isn’t the biggest critical smash ever – it’s only got 51% on Rotten Tomatoes – but, like a lot of films that didn’t rock the world when they released in theaters, it makes for perfect viewing for Netflix subscribers looking to watch something from the comfort of their own homes.