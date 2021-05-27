Netflix Added 6 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Netflix just added six new movies and TV series this Thursday. It’s an even split of the two mediums, too, as three of the fresh titles are films and the other half are shows. The highlights include an original flick that’s getting rave reviews and the second season of a popular international drama.

Check out the full list below and then scroll down for more info on today’s arrivals:

Movies

Blue Miracle (2021) Netflix Original

Soy Rada: Serendipity (2021) Netflix Original

The Day I Lost My Shadow (2018)

TV Series

Black Space (Season 1) Netflix Original

Eden (Season 1) Netflix Original

Ragnarok (Season 2) Netflix Original

Let’s start with the three TV titles. New Israeli series Black Space is a psychological thriller featuring a rogue detective with unorthodox means as he investigates a high school massacre committed by unicorn mask-wearing assassins. What’s more, season 2 of Norwegian fantasy Ragnarok debuts today as well. The hit show, based on Norse mythology, follows a teenage boy who discovers he’s the embodiment of Thor.

Meanwhile, Netflix drops sci-fi anime Eden. Taking place thousands of years in the future, the series is set in a city entirely populated by robots. But when two maintenance bots accidentally awaken a human baby from stasis, they begin to question everything they know about their world. The English dub stars Neil Patrick Harris, David Tennant and Rosario Dawson.

Elsewhere, Argentine comic Agustín Aristarán AKA Soy Rada is back with a new stand-up comedy special, while The Day I Lost My Shadow is an Arabic drama which follows a Syrian mother who ventures out into a warzone for supplies to feed her young son.

Last but not least, Blue Miracle is the highlight of the day’s haul. A feel-good drama, it tells the true story of a guardian and kids from a cash-strapped orphanage who partner with a washed-up boat captain (Dennis Quaid) for a chance to win a lucrative fishing competition. It’s receiving great reviews and could become something of a sleeper hit.

Don’t miss all of this on Netflix this Thursday.