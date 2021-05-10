Home / movies

First Army Of The Dead Reactions Promise A Fun And Violent Zombie Movie

There’s a lot of hype starting to build around Army of the Dead, which is no surprise as it’s the first non-DCEU movie from Zack Snyder in a decade, one that sees him return to the zombie genre for the first time since his feature directorial debut seventeen years ago when he remade George A. Romero’s Dawn of the Dead.

Netflix are giving the apocalyptic heist flick the biggest theatrical rollout for any of their original titles, with Army of the Dead premiering on over 600 screens nationwide this coming Friday, a week before it arrives on streaming. And the combination of Snyder, the built-in fanbase he brings with him and a high concept action blockbuster following an elite team of thieves and mercenaries plotting a casino heist in the middle of an undead uprising certainly sounds like a recipe for success.

The social media embargo surrounding Army of the Dead has now lifted, and those lucky enough to have seen it already have been sharing their thoughts on the film, which you can check out below.

All in all, it looks like Army of the Dead is going to be a rollicking good time, even if it appears to fall into the familiar Snyder trap of running just a little bit too long. On the plus side, the reactions indicate that it’s got a lot more warmth and humor than we’ve become accustomed to seeing from the filmmaker over the last ten years, which is good news when the story is dealing with such a ridiculous concept. The early signs are hugely encouraging, then, and Netflix is virtually guaranteed to have another massive hit on their hands.

