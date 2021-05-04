Zack Snyder Reveals The Army Of The Dead Scene He Cut For Being Too Much For Netflix

Nobody goes into a zombie movie expecting anything other than buckets of blood, gore and entrails, but Zack Snyder has admitted that he had one idea for upcoming Netflix blockbuster Army of the Dead that was too extreme, even for a post-apocalyptic R-rated actioner.

We’re just a little over two weeks away from the filmmaker’s first non-DCEU pic in a decade, and if the reaction to his last streaming exclusive was any indication, it’s set to draw in massive numbers on the world’s most popular platform. The trailers have made it look like a whole lot of fun, with Dave Bautista leading a band of thieves and mercenaries into Las Vegas to stage a daring casino heist in the middle of an undead uprising.

Snyder has long since promised pure zombie mayhem, and the Vegas setting means we’re getting everything from Elvis impersonators to Valentine the tiger, but in a new interview, the Justice League director revealed the one gag from the movie that was left out because it pushed the envelope too far for Netflix.

“We had a sequence where one of the male strippers had a huge penis with a bite taken out of it. We thought that was too much.”

You’re right, Zack Snyder, that probably is too much. Audiences are more than game for seeing zombies mowed down by a rogue band of antiheroes, and they’re fully on board with many of said antiheroes meeting a grisly demise that results in their guts being strewn all over the place as well, but a zombified dong with a chunk missing would have definitely crossed a line.

Even without a half-eaten penis swaying gently in the Las Vegas breeze, Army of the Dead will no doubt provide more than enough high-octane entertainment to keep subscribers satiated, and it definitely stands a real chance at becoming one of the streamer’s most-watched original films ever.