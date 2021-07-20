Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead lived up to Netflix’s high expectations with its high-octane zombie action, science-fiction elements, and buckets of blood. Prior to release the network clearly liked what they saw and greenlit two spinoffs: anime series Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, and prequel movie Army of Thieves.

With Netflix wanting to keep our eyes on Snyder’s main event, both of these have been kept under wraps for a while, though we recently got an infodump on Army of Thieves. This confirmed the cast, showed off several images, and said that it’ll be out this Fall. Now we have a new poster, which Snyder debuted today on social media in advance of the July 25 Army of Thieves panel at Comic-Con.

Check it out:

Army Of Thieves Poster Teases Less Zombies In The Netflix Prequel 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Horror fans might get a little unnerved at the tagline, which is a strong hint that Army of Thieves is ditching the zombie aspect of this universe in favor of a heist movie. But it’s worth pointing out that “less zombies” doesn’t mean “no zombies”, so it’s likely that the undead will appear in some form. We’ll also ignore the fact that it should really be “fewer zombies”.

The “more safes” is a reference to Army of Thieves focusing on Matthias Schweighöfer’s expert safe-cracker Dieter. This will be set sometime before the original movie and the synopsis reads:

“Small-town bank teller Dieter gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol’s most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.”

Netflix will be hoping that this garners similar attention to Army of the Dead, but audiences may be disappointed if they tune in to find a distinct lack of undead action. Despite this being a prequel we may still find out more about what was really going on in Las Vegas, as fans have made a great case that there are temporal shenanigans at play in the franchise.

No exact release date yet, but Army of Thieves will land on Netflix later this year.