An Arnold Schwarzenegger Classic Is Finding New Life On Netflix

There’s an entire generation of movie fans out there who won’t remember the halcyon days of the action genre when Arnold Schwarzenegger mercilessly gunned down everything in sight with a well-placed quip following soon afterwards, and there’s even folks who won’t recall that he served as the Governor of California as part of an incredible life story that’s inevitably going to lead to a biopic at some stage if they can find an actor muscular enough.

Schwarzenegger is taking his first tentative steps into the streaming business by signing on to headline a globetrotting spy series for Netflix, which marks his first-ever recurring role in an episodic project, while several entries from his back catalogue have found new life on the platform recently including the risible Terminator Genisys, forgotten comedy Killing Gunther and David Ayer’s gritty thriller Sabotage.

However, only a couple of days after being added to the library, arguably his best film has crashed right into the Top 10 most-watched list, just in time for its 30th anniversary. As a sci-fi epic, action blockbuster, sequel and game-changer, Terminator 2 is quite simply one of the all-time greats that cast a seismic shadow on the industry by taking the CGI revolution to another level and delivering top notch set pieces on the grandest scale.

It’s a phenomenal piece of work, with Cameron’s cast, crew and effects team all working at the top of their game to deliver a thrilling escapade that never gets old, no matter how many times you’ve seen it already. The subsequent four sequels and reboots can’t hold a candle to Terminator 2, and Arnold Schwarzenegger has still never managed to star in anything better.