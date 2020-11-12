Arnold Schwarzenegger’s New TV Show Is Heading To Netflix

Arnold Schwarzenegger has pretty much done it all during his long and accomplished career, but one thing that he hasn’t checked off yet is a starring role in a TV show. With the small screen’s current Golden Age fully underway, though, the 73 year-old cinematic legend is about to change that.

As you may’ve heard, the actor is set to tackle the lead in an untitled globetrotting spy series that comes to us from Scorpion creator and Jack Ryan showrunner Nick Santora. Plot-wise, it’ll present a father-daughter story that takes place in the world of international espionage. And while that sounds a bit generic, the talent involved is considerable and the project has now caught the eye of Netflix, who’ve picked it up and will act as its home. Meaning Arnie is headed to the biggest streaming site in the world.

Of course, Schwarzenegger’s involvement alone instantly makes this series one to keep a very close eye on. Spy shows are everywhere these days, true, and a lot of them are so similar that it’s hard to even tell them apart from one another. But none of them can say they have star of The Terminator, Total Recall and True Lies in the lead role.

And though it’s still early days and we don’t know anything other than what we’ve already told you, the fact that Netflix has now stepped in and picked up the series obviously bodes well for it. With any luck, it’ll turn out to be a marquee show for the streaming service and act as another impressive credit to add to Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s legendary career.

Tell us, though, are you excited for this new spy series? Sound off down below and share your initial thoughts with us.