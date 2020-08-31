Arnold Schwarzenegger To Star In New Spy Show From Jack Ryan Creator

Arnold Schwarzenegger has pretty much seen and done it all during his lengthy and legendary career, but one thing that’s always been missing is a starring role in a TV series. With the small screen’s current Golden Age continuing though, the 73 year-old action icon is set to finally take the plunge and become the latest A-list star to take their talents to television.

The former Governor of California is set to play the lead role and executive produce an untitled globetrotting spy series that hails from Scorpion creator and Jack Ryan showrunner Nick Santora. The plot is set to tell a father-daughter story set in the world of international espionage, but in bad news for fans, it’ll tell an original story and isn’t the True Lies spinoff that’s currently in the works for Disney Plus, with Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis both having been rumored to reprise their roles from James Cameron’s 1994 blockbuster.

Arnold’s star may have faded somewhat since he made his return to acting following a stint in politics, but despite showing up in a couple of subpar Terminator sequels, he’s been quietly doing some of the best work of his career in recent years whether it be surprisingly effective dramatic performances in Maggie and Afterlife or sending up his screen persona in underrated comedy Killing Gunther.

Having a name of Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s magnitude playing the lead in a TV show for the first time instantly generates plenty of buzz around the project, and with the casting search for an actress to play his daughter now underway, more news should be heading down the pipeline in the near future as things start to take shape.