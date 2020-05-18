Arnold Schwarzengger And Jamie Lee Curtis Reportedly Returning For True Lies Show

Back in the days when James Cameron used to make movies on a semi-regular basis, True Lies was a huge hit when it was first released in 1994, going on to earn almost $380 million at the box office and giving the filmmaker an all-too-rare detour into more fun and light-hearted territory. There were originally plans to make a sequel, but with Cameron having only released two movies in the last quarter of a century, it isn’t surprising that any talks of a follow-up ultimately went nowhere.

That being said, no property with any hint of name recognition or earning potential is ever truly done for good, and with the rights now in the hands of the Mouse House following their acquisition of Fox, it was announced last year that a True Lies series was in the works for Disney Plus. Having already botched the continuation of one Arnold Schwarzenegger franchise thanks to Terminator Salvation, McG seemed like a curious choice to head up the project, but there hasn’t been any talk surrounding the small screen adaptation for a while now.

However, we’ve recently heard from our sources – the same ones who told us that Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk shows are coming to Disney Plus, and that a new Scream movie is in development, all of which were correct – that both Schwarzenegger and co-star Jamie Lee Curtis are reportedly in talks to reprise their roles as Harry and Helen Tasker, which would seemingly confirm that True Lies is a continuation of the movie and not a full-blown reboot.

According to our intel, the duo aren’t expected to play major roles in the show but are currently rumored for recurring parts in the first season. While no plot details are available as yet, if the main character in True Lies follows the original’s lead and turns out to be an agent for counter-terrorism unit Omega Sector, then it would make complete sense for Schwarzenegger and Curtis to return as the heads of the organization, which would firmly establish the connection between the movie and the TV show, and also add a healthy does of star power to the cast.