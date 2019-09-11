Arnold Schwarzenegger Says Donald Trump Is In Love With Him

It’s hard to believe that Donald Trump loves anything other than himself. Arnold Schwarzenegger, however, claims that there’s at least one other person that the current U.S. president is head over heels for.

According to the Terminator: Dark Fate star, the loud-mouthed billionaire has a big crush on him. Here’s what he had to say in a recent interview:

“I think he really—he’s in love with me. That’s the reality of it. With Trump, he wants to be me… I don’t think he fears me, but I remember that in the old days, when we went to the wrestling matches, the way he admired people with bodies, and the way they would jump around in the ring, and to perform physical stunts and stuff like that—he had great admiration for that. And the showmanship—he had great admiration for that. He asked me, ‘How do you do that, with the movies? I mean, it’s so believable.’ He drilled down to specific questions that fascinated him.”

When the duo both rose to prominence back in the ’80s, they were actually friends. Schwarzenegger’s bodybuilding career helped him land prominent roles in Predator and Conan the Barbarian, while Trump was riding the high of his entrepreneurial celebrity. Their friendship continued into the 2000s as well, when the famous actor became the Republican governor of California.

Since then, however, their relationship has soured. Since his candidacy for president, Trump has become much more conservative in order to appeal to the voters of the Republican party. Schwarzenegger, on the other hand, has actually become more liberal since leaving office. He’s also been highly critical of the commander-in-chief’s policies, most notably his ideas and rhetoric concerning immigrants. As an immigrant himself, the former governor has spoken out against these beliefs as harmful to the United States.

The president is known for being highly sensitive to anyone who condemns him and, in typical Trump fashion, has taken to Twitter to frequently bash the actor. One would think that the leader of the free world has better things to do with his time than attack a 72-year-old on social media, but one would apparently be wrong.

Their ongoing feud doesn’t look like it’s going to end any time soon, either. In fact, it seems fair to say that Trump will be one of the many not attending the premiere of Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s new R-rated movie Terminator: Dark Fate, which will hit theaters on November 1st.