Arrowverse Creator Greg Berlanti Signs Exclusive First-Look Deal With Netflix

Netflix has locked down another big name to an exclusive development deal, with Greg Berlanti the latest to put pen to paper on a first-look contract with the streaming service, which is huge news for a number of reasons.

Most notably, Berlanti is one of the masterminds behind The CW’s Arrowverse, which has so far launched seven shows that have gone on to spawn multiple seasons and cultivate a huge fanbase. Additionally, he’s also been credited as either a writer or producer on popular small screen titles including Dawson’s Creek, Titans, Doom Patrol, Netflix phenomenon You, Blindspot, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The Flight Attendant and HBO Max’s upcoming Green Lantern series.

The good news for fans of his work is that the Netflix agreement only covers feature films, giving the platform first refusal on any projects pitched by his Berlanti/Schechter Films banner, co-founded with his longtime collaborator Sarah Schechter. Having signed a massive $400 million TV deal with Warner Bros. Television back in 2018, pitching up at Netflix to develop movies arguably now makes Berlanti one of the most powerful creative figures in the entire industry.

Admittedly, his big screen back catalogue isn’t as impressive as his episodic one, although he did direct acclaimed romantic comedy Love, Simon. He produced Ryan Reynolds’ infamous Green Lantern and Joe Wright’s massive box office flop Pan, but he’s also attached to Reynolds’ upcoming video game-inspired blockbuster Free Guy and literary adaptation My Policeman starring Harry Styles and The Crown‘s Emma Corrin. It looks as though Greg Berlanti is going to be busier than ever, then, overseeing a jam-packed slate for Warner Bros. and HBO Max, with Netflix movies now added into the equation.