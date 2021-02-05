Arthur Curry Reportedly Getting A Suit Upgrade In Aquaman 2

No self-respecting superhero ever wears the same costume for two movies in a row, which is largely based on the desire to sell toys. Of course, there’s typically an in-canon explanation as to why the individual in question has upgraded their outfit for the latest adventure, too, but we all know that the driving force is all to do with the merchandising bottom line.

Aquaman was a slightly trickier customer, though, given that Jason Momoa spent vast swathes of the running time shirtless, and you can’t really blame the actor or director James Wan for making that decision given the incredible shape the leading man got himself into. However, at the very end of the movie, we saw Arthur Curry looking resplendent in some shiny and much more comic-accurate duds, a wink to the character’s origins that also doubled as the finale of his redemption arc, with Arthur now in possession of King Atlan’s trident.

Shooting on the sequel is set to begin in just a few months, and the pressure is on for Aquaman 2 to deliver given that the first installment surprised almost everyone by racing to over $1.1 billion at the box office to become the highest-grossing movie ever based on a DC Comics property. Higher expectations mean bigger threats, though, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Ben Affleck would be returning as Batman in The Flash long before it was confirmed – that the title hero will be getting a costume upgrade to battle them.

In practical terms, it’s said to be a little less bulky than the armor Momoa sported during Aquaman‘s third act, and it’ll also be a lot more modern and boast several weaponized attachments, as the King of Atlantis looks to continue establishing himself as one of the DCEU’s focal points.